NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NexImmune stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grant Verstandig bought 39,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,983.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 246,902 shares of company stock worth $633,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

