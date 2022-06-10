NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero bought 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 214,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 127,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.75 per share, for a total transaction of 2,006,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,347,478 shares in the company, valued at 52,722,778.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 179,142 shares of company stock worth $2,787,442 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXDT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000.

NXDT stock traded down 0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 15.03. 1,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.59. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 12.64 and a 52 week high of 16.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

