Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 31,978.9% in May

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a growth of 31,978.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,047.5 days.
NTXVF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
