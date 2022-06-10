Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 31,978.9% in May

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, a growth of 31,978.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,047.5 days.

NTXVF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.