NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Purchases $185,000.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,937.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00.

Shares of NGL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 335,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

