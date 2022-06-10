NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $237.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 182,190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

