Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Michael E. Daniels bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.95 per share, with a total value of $389,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,527.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.13 per share, with a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,585.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,675 shares of company stock worth $1,323,378. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.