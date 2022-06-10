Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.69.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $77.14.
Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.