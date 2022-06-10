Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

