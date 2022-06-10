NIO (NYSE:NIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NIO stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. NIO has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.
About NIO (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
