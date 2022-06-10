NIO (NYSE:NIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NIO stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. NIO has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NIO by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

