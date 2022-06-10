NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Lowered to $31.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NIO. began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.04.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $18.82 on Friday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NIO by 500.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

