Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Down 82.1% in May

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NDEKY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.15. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

