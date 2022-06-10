Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.41) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of NKRKY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.
