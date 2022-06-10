North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 3,555.8% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:USMJ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 15,753,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,559,852. North American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
North American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North American Cannabis (USMJ)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.