North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, an increase of 3,555.8% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:USMJ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 15,753,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,559,852. North American Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

