North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Up 1,928.6% in May

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 1,928.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,878,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NBRI stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 3,574,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,050,357. North Bay Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources (Get Rating)

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

