NorthWestern Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of NWE opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

