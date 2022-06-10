NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 2,675.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NTDTY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 3,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

