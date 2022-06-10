Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 346,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,993 shares of company stock worth $3,285,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.