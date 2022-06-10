Nutanix (NTNX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2022 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $54.00.

5/26/2022 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/26/2022 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00.

5/26/2022 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $25.00.

5/26/2022 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $21.00.

5/26/2022 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $28.00.

4/12/2022 – Nutanix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Nutanix stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 74,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,231. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

