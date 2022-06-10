Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Nutriband in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NTRB opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Nutriband ( OTCMKTS:NTRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 446.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

