Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $14.77 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

