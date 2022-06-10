Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 805.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE JCE traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $14.07. 1,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

