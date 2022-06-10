Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 805.7% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE JCE traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $14.07. 1,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
