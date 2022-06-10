Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 1,470.4% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,748.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 388,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 57,362 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

NUO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.78. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

