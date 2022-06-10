Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 1,094.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 823,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter.

NBB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

