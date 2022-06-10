Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NVEI opened at $47.84 on Friday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,415,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,492,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

