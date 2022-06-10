NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.20.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.31. 30,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,282. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.96 and a 200-day moving average of $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,516,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

