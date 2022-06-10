NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Short Interest Up 908.3% in May

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 908.3% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. NXT Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

