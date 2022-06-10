O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of OIIM stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.04.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
