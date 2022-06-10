O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of O2Micro International by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

