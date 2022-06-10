OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OC Oerlikon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 13.40 to CHF 12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

OC Oerlikon stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. OC Oerlikon has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

