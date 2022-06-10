Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCDGF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.94) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,650 ($20.68) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.42) to GBX 850 ($10.65) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $11.93 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

