Ocean Reserves Lp Old Sells 3,318 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, June 6th, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $662,397.09.

On Friday, June 3rd, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $962,854.94.

Shares of AROC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 341.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

