Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 9.25.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPAD opened at 4.14 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.22.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

