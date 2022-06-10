Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

NYSE:ODC opened at $26.15 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68 million, a P/E ratio of 217.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

