Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI):

6/9/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/9/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

6/9/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $55.00.

6/9/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $78.00.

6/8/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

5/20/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

5/19/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00.

4/19/2022 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie’s Bargain have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s net sales and earnings continued to decline year over year during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Management cited headwinds related to soaring inflation in merchandise and transportation costs, shipping delays of imported products, and backlogs at distribution centers. The company anticipates continued pressure during the first half of fiscal 2022, and expects trends to improve from the second half. Clearly, higher supply chain costs are likely to keep gross margin under pressure, especially in the first half. Nevertheless, Ollie's Bargain’s business model, cost-containment efforts and focus on store productivity appears encouraging. Also, the company's customer reward program, Ollie's Army has been impressive.”

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. 2,815,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,045. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

