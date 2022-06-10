Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA) recently:

5/24/2022 – Omega Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Omega Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

5/23/2022 – Omega Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Omega Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $19,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 509,492 shares in the last quarter. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,653,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

