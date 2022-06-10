Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

NYSE:OMC opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

