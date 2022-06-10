On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ONON. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 2,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,200. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. ON has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.