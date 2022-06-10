ON (NYSE:ONON) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

ONON has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. ON has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ON by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in ON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

