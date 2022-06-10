One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Up 1,056.7% in May

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 1,056.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:OEPW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 63,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,620. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPW. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 728,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 4th quarter worth $5,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

