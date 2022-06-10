One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 246.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 99,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $555.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 54.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLP shares. StockNews.com downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 481.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 241.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 43.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

