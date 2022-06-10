Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEXF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.45%.

About Onex (Get Rating)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.