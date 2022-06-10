Ooma (OOMA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ooma (NYSE: OOMA):
- 5/25/2022 – Ooma was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities to $19.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Ooma had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $27.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Ooma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/12/2022 – Ooma was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. Ooma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 0.67.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
