Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $15,467,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $4,458,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

