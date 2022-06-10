OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Get OpGen alerts:

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a negative net margin of 680.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OpGen by 74.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.