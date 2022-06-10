OpGen’s (OPGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 453.00% from the company’s previous close.

OPGN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OpGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,407. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.