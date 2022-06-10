Optical Cable (OCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 13th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 38.01%.

OCC stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Optical Cable has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

