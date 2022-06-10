OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OPHC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

