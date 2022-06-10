OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on OGI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 2,932,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,998. The company has a market cap of $338.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OrganiGram by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $3,706,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in OrganiGram by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

