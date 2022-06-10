Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Up 1,571.4% in May

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 1,571.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLDY traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410. Orica has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

