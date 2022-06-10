Origin Materials (ORGN) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Origin Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Origin Materials alerts:

This table compares Origin Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 6.73 Origin Materials Competitors $4.41 billion $410.92 million -51.92

Origin Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ rivals have a beta of -115.47, meaning that their average share price is 11,647% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Origin Materials and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 287 1038 1312 45 2.42

Origin Materials currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.77%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 29.83%. Given Origin Materials’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.02% 233.32% 17.84%

Summary

Origin Materials rivals beat Origin Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.