Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
OESX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.28 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.
About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.