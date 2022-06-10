Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

OESX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.28 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

