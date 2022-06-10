Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ORRF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $275.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

